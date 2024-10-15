GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jeff Goldblum hints at end of the road for his ‘Jurassic Park’ character Dr Ian Malcolm

This comes just as the franchise gears up for a relaunch with ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Published - October 15, 2024 12:28 pm IST

PTI
Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm in ‘Jurassic Park’

Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm in ‘Jurassic Park’ | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Hollywood veteran Jeff Goldblum says his days as Dr Ian Malcolm, the iconic mathematician from the Jurassic Park franchise, are likely over.

As the series gears up for a relaunch with Jurassic World Rebirth, Goldblum spoke about stepping away from the role that made him a fan favourite during an interview with Total Film.

The new movie, which opens in theatres worldwide in July 2025, features Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

“I think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe. Because this next one — my friend Scarlett Johansson, and my new friend Jonathan Bailey from Wicked, I think, are taking up the reins. And I can’t wait to see what they do. I think that’s a good idea,” Goldblum said.

The mystery of Dr Malcolm from 'Jurassic Park'

The American actor first portrayed Dr. Ian Malcolm, the charismatic and witty mathematician specialising in chaos theory, in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park. He later returned as the lead in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). Decades later, he reprised the role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards, known for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator, from a script by David Koepp. According to an official synopsis, the film is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has become largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the ones in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind,” it reads.

Jurassic World Rebirth will also feature Rupert Friend, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Cinema quiz: Into the world of dinosaurs

Published - October 15, 2024 12:28 pm IST

