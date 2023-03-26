ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Goldblum confirms being a part of ‘Wicked’

March 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the film adaptation is divided into two movies

The Hindu Bureau

Jeff Goldblum at the premiere of ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

We had previously reported that Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum is in talks to join the cast of Wicked, Universal Pictures’ upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical. The Jurassic Park actor recently confirmed his addition to the film’s cast list. 

During his Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor said, “I was just on this set of Wicked. I’m not supposed to talk about that, but it’s been out and about.” Speaking about his co-starts from the new film, he said, “You should see our witches, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, very good.”

ALSO READ
Michelle Yeoh to play Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked’ movies

Goldblum is reportedly playing the Wizard in director Jon M. Chu’s upcoming adaptation which also stars Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh. 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the film adaptation is divided into two movies, with the first film set to be released on November 27, 2024, and the second coming the following year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US