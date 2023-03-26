HamberMenu
Jeff Goldblum confirms being a part of ‘Wicked’

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the film adaptation is divided into two movies

March 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeff Goldblum at the premiere of ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’

Jeff Goldblum at the premiere of ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

We had previously reported that Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum is in talks to join the cast of Wicked, Universal Pictures’ upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical. The Jurassic Park actor recently confirmed his addition to the film’s cast list. 

During his Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor said, “I was just on this set of Wicked. I’m not supposed to talk about that, but it’s been out and about.” Speaking about his co-starts from the new film, he said, “You should see our witches, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, very good.”

ALSO READ
Michelle Yeoh to play Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked’ movies

Goldblum is reportedly playing the Wizard in director Jon M. Chu’s upcoming adaptation which also stars Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh. 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the film adaptation is divided into two movies, with the first film set to be released on November 27, 2024, and the second coming the following year.

