Jeff Goldblum confirms being a part of ‘Wicked’

March 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

We had previously reported that Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum is in talks to join the cast of Wicked, Universal Pictures’ upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical. The Jurassic Park actor recently confirmed his addition to the film’s cast list.

During his Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor said, “I was just on this set of Wicked. I’m not supposed to talk about that, but it’s been out and about.” Speaking about his co-starts from the new film, he said, “You should see our witches, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, very good.”

Goldblum is reportedly playing the Wizard in director Jon M. Chu’s upcoming adaptation which also stars Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the film adaptation is divided into two movies, with the first film set to be released on November 27, 2024, and the second coming the following year.