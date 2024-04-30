GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jeff Bridges returning for Joachim Ronning’s ‘Tron: Ares’

The upcoming part will be directed by Joachim Ronning of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ and fronted by Jared Leto

April 30, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

PTI
Jeff Bridges.

Jeff Bridges. | Photo Credit: JEENAH MOON

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges is set to come back for the third installment of the sci-fi franchise Tron: Ares. The 74-year-old actor, who was a part of the previous two films in the series where he portrayed the roles of Kevin Flynn and his digital double in the video game Clu, made the revelation on the Film Comment podcast The upcoming part will be directed by Joachim Ronning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and fronted by Jared Leto.

"I'm heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third instalment of the Tron story. Jared Leto is the star of this third one. I'm really anxious to work with him. I've admired his work," Bridges said.

When reached by Variety, a representative for The Big Lebowski star said Bridges taped the episode "a while ago" and had completed his work on Tron: Ares.

The Tron franchise started with the eponymous 1982 film, starring Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer and video game developer who is transported inside the software world of a mainframe computer where he interacts with programs in his attempt to escape. The movie was directed by Steven Lisberger.

In 2010, Joseph Kosinski directed the sequel Tron: Legacy with Bridges returning as Flynn and also featuring in the role of Clu, his digitally de-aged double in a video game. Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde were the new additions to the cast.

Tron: Ares will feature Oscar winner Leto as Ares, the manifestation of a program that becomes sentient and crosses over into the human world. It's not known whether Bridges will reprise any of his previous Tron roles.

The upcoming movie also features Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Sarah Desjardins.

