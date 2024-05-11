GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jeff Bridges, Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston to lead live-action monster tale ‘Grendel’

‘Grendel’ will present the tale of the legendary monster at the heart of the Beowulf epic poem who steps forth to tell his side of the story

Published - May 11, 2024 03:24 pm IST

PTI
Hollywood veteran Jeff Bridges is set to feature in an upcoming live-action monster movie with actors Dave Bautista and Bryan Cranston.

Titled "Grendel", the movie comes from the Jim Henson Company, the LA-based banner that specialises in the field of puppetry and has developed classic characters such as Kermit the Frog and the Muppets.

Jeff Bridges returning for Joachim Ronning’s ‘Tron: Ares’

"Grendel", which will also feature Sam Elliott, Thomasin McKenzie and Aidan Turner, will present the tale of the legendary monster at the heart of the Beowulf epic poem who steps forth to tell his side of this riveting story, a press release said.

Bridges, 74, is set to portray the titular role, while Bautista and Cranston will feature as Beowulf and King Hrothgar, respectively.

‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

McKenzie will play Queen Wealhtheow, Turner as Unferth and Elliott as The Dragon. Academy Award-winning composer T Bone Burnett will also star as The Shaper and provide original songs for the film.

Robert D. Krzykowski will direct "Grendel" from a screenplay he adapted from John Gardner’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name. The film will start shooting in Europe later this year. It is produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa for the Jim Henson Company, Krzykowski, Jay Glazer, Dennis Berardi and Jon D. Wagner.

