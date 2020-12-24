‘Jeevanane Nataka Swami’ is a sardonic look at reality shows

Director Raju Bhandari’s film promises to take you on a hilarious journey

Reality shows are always loaded with drama and tension, giving the viewer that adrenaline rush. The Kannada film, Jeevanane Nataka Swami, however makes you look at the humour behind the drama. Directed by Raju Bhadari, Jeevanane Nataka Swami is set for a January release. The film’s teaser was released on December 23 by Shivaraj Kumar.

Raju makes his directorial début with this film, featuring actor Kiran Raj, who was the lead in the National Award winning film March 22. Raju explains that while the film is a hilarious take on reality shows, it is based on a verse from the Bhagvad Gita. “The verse ‘Yatha Drishti Thatha Srishti’, is the take-off point for the film. We are narrating a serious subject in a funny manner. Though many are addicted to watching reality shows, questions always lurk in our minds — how much is real and how much is fake? How is it planned? Is the whole thing scripted? Those are some of the questions we address in the film.”

The film also features Sri Harhsa (a participant from Zee Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma). And the female lead is played by Pavithra Kotyan (a Tulu actress, who makes her Kannada film début).

The film is written and directed by Raju Bhandari, who has been a theatre artiste and has directed many plays. He is also a writer with three published books — Manavantara (he received the Aralu Sahitya Puraskara by the Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation), Madha Marthya and Bangara Teeradalli Bogase Neeru.

Raju says he looks forward to releasing the film. “I am not worried about the challenges due to the COVID-19 situation. We have seen the reaction of our distributors, they are happy and have advised us to let the film reach the theatres. So we are hopeful that we will see footfalls.”