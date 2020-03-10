Jayasurya’s magnum opus ‘Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer’ taken over by Gokulam Films

Jayasurya in ‘Kathanar’

10 March 2020 13:27 IST

Directed by Rojin Thomas, the Malayalam film will be a two-part 3D fantasy-thriller, shot on a budget of Rs 75 crores

Malayalam actor Jayasurya’s magnum opus big-budget 3-D film Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer has now been taken over by Gokulam Films as producers.

The project was earlier attached to Friday Film House.

Kathanar is expected to be one of the most lavish Malayalam films ever made, on a budget of over Rs 75 crores, and will be shot in two parts, using the technique of virtual production.

Advertising

Advertising

The film is being directed by Rojin Thomas (The Monkey Pen and Jo and the Boy), and the team includes composer Rahul Subrahmaniam, cinematographer Neil D’Cunha, and writer R Ramanand.

Thanking Gokulam Gopalan of Gokulam Films for taking over the film, actor Jayasurya posted on social media, “Kathanar, I believe, will be a stunning 3D experience and the biggest movie of my career. Having one of the biggest production houses in our industry bankrolling it is truly exciting and humbling. Thank you, Gokulam Gopalan, for believing in us and taking up this project.”

An animated teaser of Kathanar was released earlier last month, which indicated the scale of the project. A fantasy thriller, the movie is based on the life of legendary Kerala priest who lived in Kadamottom in the eighth century, and possessed supernatural powers.

Jayasurya is also currently shooting for romantic drama Sufiyum Sujathayum, which has Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female lead. The movie is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, known for his earlier film Karie.