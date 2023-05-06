HamberMenu
Jayasurya, Nivetha Thomas, Kunchako Boban-starrer ‘Enthada Saji’ s drops on Amazon Prime Video

‘Enthada Saji’ is a fantasy comedy film starring Jayarusya, Nivetha Thomas, Kunchako Boban, and directed by Godfy Xaveir Babu

May 06, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayasurya and Nivetha Thomas in ‘Enthada Saji’

Jayasurya and Nivetha Thomas in ‘Enthada Saji’ | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/YOUTube

Godfy Xavier Babu’s fantasy comedy drama, starring Kunchako Boban, Jayasurya, and Nivetha Thomas, has dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames.

Nivetha Thomas: ‘I can deadlift more than 100 kilos, but I think I need to be fitter’

Set in the backdrop of Illickal village in Thodupuzha, the film chronicles the life of Sajimol Thomas fondly called Saji (Nivetha Thomas). She is a jovial woman but her unmarried status becomes the talk of the town due to an untowardly situation. Things change for Saji when one day inside a church, she encounters Saint Roch (Kunchako Boban).

While Boban’s plays an extended-cameo, Jayasurya plays Roy, Saji’s long-time crush. William Francis has composed the music for the film while Ratheesh Raj is the editor. Jithu Damodar is the cinematographer.

