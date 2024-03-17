GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jayasurya, Midhun Manuel Thomas announce ‘Aadu 3’

The film will once again be produced by Vijay Babu under his Friday Film House banner

March 17, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Announcement poster of ‘Aadu 3’

Announcement poster of ‘Aadu 3’ | Photo Credit: Midhun Manuel Thomas/Facebook

The much-anticipated third instalment of the popular Malayalam franchise Aadu was announced on Sunday by lead star Jayasurya and director Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film will once again be produced by Vijay Babu under his Friday Film House banner.

Sharing an announcement poster featuring Jayasurya, Vijay and himself, Midhun wrote that the upcoming film will be the biggest film in the franchise.

I write what is needed for the screen, says Midhun Manuel Thomas

A slapstick comedy, 2015’s Aadu followed a tug-of-war team from Idukki whose lives changed when they decided to slaughter a female goat they got as a reward. Though the film didn’t perform well at the box office, it attained cult status after its DVD release. The sequel, titled Aadu 2, released in 2017 and became a hit at the box office.

Apart from Jayasurya, Aadu starred Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Renji Panicker, Sandra Thomas, Chemban Vinod Jose and Vijay Babu. Actors like Baiju, Anson Paul, Sudhi Koppa, Mamukkoya, Sethu Lakshmi and Athira Patel joined the cast for the second film.

It remains unknown if other cast and crew members from the previous Aadu movies are returning for the third movie. With music scored by Shaan Rahman, both the films had cinematography by Vishnu Narayanan and editing Lijo Paul.

