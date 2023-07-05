ADVERTISEMENT

Jayam Ravi’s next, ‘Genie’; also stars Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi

July 05, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

With music by AR Rahman, the film will be helmed by Arjunan Jr

The Hindu Bureau

Cast and crew of ‘Genie’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Jayam Ravi’s 32nd film has been titled Genie. The film, which will also be Vels International’s 25th production venture, also stars Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

With music by AR Rahman, the film will be helmed by Arjunan Jr, an erstwhile assistant of Mysskin. Said to be a pan-Indian film, Genie’s cinematography and editing will be by Mahesh Muthuswami and Pradeep E Ragav respectively.

The film went on floors on Wednesday. More details on the cast are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Ravi will next be seen in Siren, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, and Iraivan, alongside Nayanthara.

CONNECT WITH US