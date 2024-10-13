ADVERTISEMENT

Jayam Ravi teams up with BTG Universal for two films

Updated - October 13, 2024 11:47 am IST

The details about the projects are set to be announced soon

The Hindu Bureau

Jayam Ravi | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

BTG Universal, the production banner behind films such as Demonte Colony 2 and the upcoming films Chennai City Gangster and Retta Thala, announced on Friday (October 11, 2024) that it has joined hands with Jayam Ravi for two films.

Sharing a promo video on its X handle, the banner said that the details of the projects are set to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, this comes just a week after it was announced that Jayam Ravi is teaming up with Dada director Ganesh K Babu for a film tentatively titled JR 34.

Notably, the actor has Brother with filmmaker M Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame set for a release later this month.

The actor also has Genie with Arjunan Jr, an erstwhile assistant of Mysskin, co-starring Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads and Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai, with Nithya Menen, in the line-up.

