Jayam Ravi opens up on divorce with Aarti, slams affair rumours: I have hit a roadblock, but not a dead end

A couple of days after Jayam Ravi announced his separation from his wife Aarti, the latter had blamed the Tamil actor for announcing the separation “without her knowledge or consent.” Responding to Aarti’s claims, Jayam Ravi has now said that both families involved were aware of his decision.

“I sent a divorce notice and Aarti’s dad acknowledged it. The issue was discussed in the presence of my parents and Aarti’s parents,” said Jayam Ravi during a press conference as part of the promotion for his upcoming film Brother. The makers released the film’s teaser on Saturday (September 21, 2024). Also starring Priyanka Arul Mohan and directed by M Rajesh, the film is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2024.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti married in June 2009. They are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. On September 9, 2024, the actor officially announced his separation from his wife. The news about a rift in their relationship started making the rounds a few months back and it gained momentum when Aarti deleted photos of him from her Instagram profile.

“How can they say I wasn’t accessible? I had a conversation with Aarav while Ayaan is too young to understand the situation. If people believed that it’s easy to malign my hard-earned fame and name then they are wrong,” he added.

The actor also slammed the rumours about his alleged affair with a singer. “It’s not right to drag names. The person whose name is doing the rounds is a psychologist who has helped several people overcome depression. I wanted to start a spiritual centre and that’s how I know the person. I have hit a roadblock but I have certainly not reached a dead end,” said the actor.

