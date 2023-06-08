HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jayam Ravi - Nayanthara’s ‘Iraivan’ gets a release date

Ravi and Nayanthara had earlier teamed up for Thani Oruvan

June 08, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New poster of ‘Iraivan’

New poster of ‘Iraivan’ | Photo Credit: @actor_jayamravi/Twitter

We had previously reported that Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara are teaming up once again for director I Ahmed’s film titled Iraivan. It’s now known that the film will release on August 25.

ALSO READ
‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ premieres on Prime Video on Mani Ratnam's birthday

Ravi took to Twitter to share the release news and also confirmed that the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Iraivan will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja who is also the composer of Ravi and Ahmed’s Jana Gana Mana which is yet to be completed. Speaking of collaborations, Ravi and Nayanthara had earlier teamed up for Thani Oruvan. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram G of Passion Studios, Iraivan’s cinematography is by Hari K Vedanth.

Meanwhile, Ravi also has Siren along with Keerthy Suresh. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will next be seen in her Bollywood debut, the Atlee directorial, Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.