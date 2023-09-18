ADVERTISEMENT

Jayam Ravi and Rajesh team up for ‘Brother’

September 18, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Harris Jayaraj, who had previously collaborated with Rajesh for ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’ and with Ravi in films like ‘Dhaam Dhoom’, ‘Engeyum Kadhal‘ and ‘Vanamagan’, is composing music for ‘Brother’

The Hindu Bureau

Jayam Ravi in ‘Brother’ | Photo Credit: @actor_jayamravi/Twitter

We had previously reported that Jayam Ravi will be teaming up with filmmaker M Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame. It’s now known that the film is titled Brother

The makers of the film shared the first look on Monday. Starring Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, the rest of the cast of Brother includes Natty, Bhumika, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, Seetha, Achyuth Kumar and Rao Ramesh. 

Harris Jayaraj, who had previously collaborated with Rajesh for Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and with Ravi in films like Dhaam Dhoom, Engeyum Kadhal and Vanamagan, is composing music for Brother

Said to be a family drama, the film has been shot in places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ooty and Kodaikanal. Produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment Private Ltd, the film’s cinematography is by Vivekanand Santhosh.

CONNECT WITH US