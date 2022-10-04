‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ teaser: Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran star as newlyweds learning to navigate marriage

Directed by Vipin Das, the film is set to hit screens on October 21

The Hindu Bureau
October 04, 2022 13:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: Saina Movies/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, was releasdby the makers on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Vipin Das, who also wrote the screenplay along with Nashid Mohamed Famy. The teaser of the family drama promises a light-hearted story about a husband and wife (played by Basil and Darshana) that also doubles up as a social commentary. The teaser begins with a traditional bride-seeing ceremony, in which the bride’s family tells the groom that she would like to continue her studies post-marriage. Hearing this, the groom replies sarcastically that she can opt for Public Service Commission coaching.

The cast of the film also includes Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor, Manju Pillai, Hareesh Pengan, Noby Marcose, Sharath Sabha, and Anand Manmadhan. The film has cinematography by Bablu Aju, editing by Joihn Kutty and music composed by Ankit Menon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under Cheers Entertainments banner, the film is set to hit screens on October 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Malayalam cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app