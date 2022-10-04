‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ teaser: Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran star as newlyweds learning to navigate marriage

Directed by Vipin Das, the film is set to hit screens on October 21

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, was releasdby the makers on Monday.

The film is directed by Vipin Das, who also wrote the screenplay along with Nashid Mohamed Famy. The teaser of the family drama promises a light-hearted story about a husband and wife (played by Basil and Darshana) that also doubles up as a social commentary. The teaser begins with a traditional bride-seeing ceremony, in which the bride’s family tells the groom that she would like to continue her studies post-marriage. Hearing this, the groom replies sarcastically that she can opt for Public Service Commission coaching.

The cast of the film also includes Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor, Manju Pillai, Hareesh Pengan, Noby Marcose, Sharath Sabha, and Anand Manmadhan. The film has cinematography by Bablu Aju, editing by Joihn Kutty and music composed by Ankit Menon.

Produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under Cheers Entertainments banner, the film is set to hit screens on October 21.