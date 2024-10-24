ADVERTISEMENT

Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri, suffered fracture, is stable: caretaker

Published - October 24, 2024 11:45 am IST

Earlier in the day, rumours about Indira Bhaduri's death spread on social media. A statement from the family offered clarification on the misinformation

PTI

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan with his wife actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand mother Indira Bhaduri | Photo Credit: PTI

Indira Bhaduri, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's mother, suffered a fracture in her backbone but her condition was stable, her caretaker said on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan demands apology from Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

"Her condition is okay. She suffered a fracture in her backbone and was hospitalized. She is taking food and also interacting properly," said Bhaduri's caretaker Babli when asked about her health.

Earlier in the day, rumours about Indira Bhaduri's death spread on social media. A statement from the family offered clarification on the misinformation:

“At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. We kindly request fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information.

The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates.”

Noted actor and close relative Rajeev Verma told PTI that it was fake news and she was "absolutely fine."

