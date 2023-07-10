‘Jawan’ Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in all new-avatar in Atlee’s high-octane actioner

July 10, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

A prevue of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-ancitipated film with director Atlee, was released by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute promo video begins with a voiceover by Shah Rukh, who says, “I don’t know who I am or what I am.” He goes on to say how he made a promise to his mother, fulfilling which is his purpose. “Am I good or bad, a blessing or a curse, ask these questions yourself. Because I am you, for better or worse.” Until this, we see glimpses of the soldier character that Shah Rukh plays. He is sent on some dangerous missions and we then also see glimpses of the characters played by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone, who appears in a cameo role, can also be seen.

However, things take a turn when we see Shah Rukh, in the bandaged look from the teaser, take off his bandages to reveal an all-new bald look; he then goes on to hijack a train. “When I become the villain, no hero stands a chance against me,” he says. Is it the same character turning rogue, or do we have a double-action entertainer on cards (something you can expect from Atlee)? While showing the many signature elements we are familiar with Atlee’s previous films, the sharply cut promo promises an action-heavy film that is also high on emotions.

With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan has cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment’s action-entertainer is set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

