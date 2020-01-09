‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F promise enjoyable coming-of-age dramedy

Saif Ali Khan is back to doing what he does best: playing the quirky lead in an unconventional romcom/ comedy with his latest film Jawaani Jaaneman. The trailer sees Saif play a party animal, who has his way around drinks and women. He is living life to the fullest — when he’s suddenly introduced to a daughter he never knew he had!

Playing Saif’s daughter is debutante Alaya F (Pooja Bedi’s daughter), and the movie’s plot revolves around how the long-separated daughter and dad reconnect, rekindle their relationship and hopefully reunite?

Tabu makes a surprise appearance in the film as well as Alaya’s mom, and the trailer promises an enjoyable, coming-of-age dramedy with plenty to cheer for.

After Sacred Games, Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji in the recent past, it’s a departure for Saif from heavy-duty intense roles and the actor is truly in his element.

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar who has previously filmed Notebook, Mitron and Filmistaan. The film is scheduled to release on January 31.