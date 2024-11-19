ADVERTISEMENT

Javier Bardem to star in series adaptation of Martin Scorsese's 1991 hit 'Cape Fear'

Published - November 19, 2024 03:29 pm IST

PTI

Javier Bardem | Photo Credit: CAITLIN OCHS

Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem is set to star in the series adaptation of Cape Fear from Apple TV, which will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The new series, based on the 1991 Scorsese movie, will be written and showrun by Nick Antosca of The Act and Candy fame. Bardem is also executive producing the series.

In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison. The 10-episode series is a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century, the streamer said in a release.

Cape Fear, the series, is based on both the novel The Executioners, which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese.

Spielberg had also produced the 1991 movie with Scorsese, which featured Robert De Niro in the role of Cady; alongside Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis and Peck.

Bardem, who most recently starred in Dune: Part Two and Netflix series Monster, will also soon be seen in Apple Original Films’ highly anticipated feature F1, set to premiere in theaters globally on June 25, 2025.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Amblin Television and Apple TV+ following Masters of the Air. Apple also recently collaborated with Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon.

