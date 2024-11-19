 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Javier Bardem to star in series adaptation of Martin Scorsese's 1991 hit 'Cape Fear'

Steven Spielberg had also produced the 1991 movie with Scorsese, which featured Robert De Niro in the role of Cady

Published - November 19, 2024 03:29 pm IST

PTI
Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem | Photo Credit: CAITLIN OCHS

Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem is set to star in the series adaptation of Cape Fear from Apple TV, which will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. The new series, based on the 1991 Scorsese movie, will be written and showrun by Nick Antosca of The Act and Candy fame. Bardem is also executive producing the series.

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ series review: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny star in callous, confused storytelling mess

In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison. The 10-episode series is a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century, the streamer said in a release.

Cape Fear, the series, is based on both the novel The Executioners, which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese.

Spielberg had also produced the 1991 movie with Scorsese, which featured Robert De Niro in the role of Cady; alongside Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis and Peck.

‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

Bardem, who most recently starred in Dune: Part Two and Netflix series Monster, will also soon be seen in Apple Original Films’ highly anticipated feature F1, set to premiere in theaters globally on June 25, 2025.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Amblin Television and Apple TV+ following Masters of the Air. Apple also recently collaborated with Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon.

Published - November 19, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.