ADVERTISEMENT

Jaume Collet-Serra to direct a film on detective Kate Warne starring Emily Blunt

October 20, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The ‘Black Adam’ director Jaume Collet-Serra will make a film on Kate Warne, the first ever female detective at the Pinkerton agency

The Hindu Bureau

Jaume Collet-Serra | Photo Credit: Twitter

Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of Black Adam, has been roped in by Amazon MGM Studios to make a film on the famous female detectiveKate Warne, with Emily Blunt set to play the lead role. The untitled film revolves around the life of the Sherlock Holmes-like detective

ALSO READ
‘Black Adam’ movie review: Dwayne Johnson saves the day, despite some hiccups

Kate Warne was the first ever female detective at the Pinkerton agency. As per a press release, Kate inspired many women to pursue law enforcement jobs, and went on to change the style of detective work. The film is officially described as a propulsive action thriller.

ALSO READ:‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ renewed for a second season at Prime Video

Emily Blunt is also producing the film. Due to the actor’s strike, Blunt hasn’t finalised her deal. Conversations are set to continue once the guild signs a new pact. The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia under the banner Seven Bucks Productions. Kristina Sorensen is the co-producing it under the banner K Productions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US