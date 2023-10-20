HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaume Collet-Serra to direct a film on detective Kate Warne starring Emily Blunt

The ‘Black Adam’ director Jaume Collet-Serra will make a film on Kate Warne, the first ever female detective at the Pinkerton agency

October 20, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jaume Collet-Serra

Jaume Collet-Serra | Photo Credit: Twitter

Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of Black Adam, has been roped in by Amazon MGM Studios to make a film on the famous female detectiveKate Warne, with Emily Blunt set to play the lead role. The untitled film revolves around the life of the Sherlock Holmes-like detective

ALSO READ
‘Black Adam’ movie review: Dwayne Johnson saves the day, despite some hiccups

Kate Warne was the first ever female detective at the Pinkerton agency. As per a press release, Kate inspired many women to pursue law enforcement jobs, and went on to change the style of detective work. The film is officially described as a propulsive action thriller.

ALSO READ:‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ renewed for a second season at Prime Video

Emily Blunt is also producing the film. Due to the actor’s strike, Blunt hasn’t finalised her deal. Conversations are set to continue once the guild signs a new pact. The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia under the banner Seven Bucks Productions. Kristina Sorensen is the co-producing it under the banner K Productions.

Related Topics

English cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.