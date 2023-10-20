Jaume Collet-Serra to direct a film on detective Kate Warne starring Emily Blunt

October 20, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of Black Adam, has been roped in by Amazon MGM Studios to make a film on the famous female detectiveKate Warne, with Emily Blunt set to play the lead role. The untitled film revolves around the life of the Sherlock Holmes-like detective

Kate Warne was the first ever female detective at the Pinkerton agency. As per a press release, Kate inspired many women to pursue law enforcement jobs, and went on to change the style of detective work. The film is officially described as a propulsive action thriller.

Emily Blunt is also producing the film. Due to the actor’s strike, Blunt hasn’t finalised her deal. Conversations are set to continue once the guild signs a new pact. The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia under the banner Seven Bucks Productions. Kristina Sorensen is the co-producing it under the banner K Productions.