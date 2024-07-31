GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jason Reitman’s movie on ‘SNL’ gets title, to release in October

The film will chronicle the behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the first broadcast of ‘SNL’

Published - July 31, 2024 11:49 am IST

PTI
Filmmaker Jason Reitman

Filmmaker Jason Reitman | Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards

Filmmaker Jason Reitman's upcoming biopic movie about the hit American live sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has been officially titled Saturday Night.

Hollywood studio Sony Pictures shared the news of the film's title and also revealed that the movie will be released in American theatres on October 11, exactly 49 years after the show’s first-ever broadcast on American network NBC on October 11, 1975.

The screenplay, penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan, is based on the extensive series of interviews conducted by the duo with all the living cast, writers and crew about the debut of the show that is heading into its 50th season.

Jason Reitman and Hollywood's most prominent directors buy beloved Village Theatre in Los Angeles

Saturday Night will chronicle the behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL.

The film will feature an ensemble cast, comprising Gabriel LaBelle as SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels; Rachel Sennott as Michaels’ then-wife Rosie Shuster who wrote for the show; Cooper Hoffman as NBC executive Dick Ebersol; Andrew Barth Feldman as Michaels’ cousin Neil Levy; Kaia Gerber as Chevy Chase’s then-girlfriend Jacqueline Carlin; and Finn Wolfhard as an NBC page.

Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Braun, and J K Simmons will also feature in the movie in pivotal roles.

Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld and Peter Rice are producers on the movie, while Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano serve as executive producers.

