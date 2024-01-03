ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Momoa’s ‘Minecraft’ movie adds Jack Black

January 03, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Directed by Jared Hess, the film is set to start shooting soon in New Zealand and release in US theatres on April 4, 2025

PTI

Jack Black, winner of “Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program,” poses in the press room during the 2nd Annual Children and Family Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on December 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: EMMA MCINTYRE

Actor Jack Black has joined the cast of Warner Bros and Legendary's Minecraft, a live-action movie based on the popular video game from the studio.

Black joins Aquaman star Jason Momoa as well as actors Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks in the project, which will be directed by Jared Hess of Napoleon Dynamite fame, reported Variety.

ALSO READ
Gary Oldman’s Apple series ‘Slow Horses’ green lit for season five

The details of the film's plot as well as the key characters have been kept under wraps. The film will soon start shooting in New Zealand and release in US theatres on April 4, 2025.

Minecraft, a product of the Swedish studio Mojang, debuted in 2011 and allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after launch and helping spark Microsoft to acquire Mojang for USD 2.5 billion in 2014.

Warner Studios has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct.

Black is no stranger to starring in movies based on video games. He previously starred in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level and will also be seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming Borderlands.

His upcoming movie is Kung Fu Panda 4, in which he reprises his fan-favourite role of Po. The animated film will arrive in theatres globally in April.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US