Jason Momoa says his fate as Aquaman in future films not looking good

Addressing reports that the latest movie could be the last where he plays the King of Atlantis, Momoa admitted, “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice”

December 16, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

ANI
Jason Momoa attends the ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ photocall on December 11, 2023 in London, England

Jason Momoa attends the ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ photocall on December 11, 2023 in London, England | Photo Credit: EAMONN M. MCCORMACK

Actor Jason Momoa, who earned plaudits for his role as Aquaman, said he is sceptical about the future of the DC superhero franchise.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa expressed his concerns regarding future instalments while promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theatres on December 22.

Addressing reports that the latest movie could be the last where he plays the King of Atlantis, Momoa admitted, "I don't necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don't think it's really, like, a choice."

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” Momoa said of the possibility of playing Aquaman again, adding, “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good’.”

“I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it,” the actor added.

Momoa first appeared as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League before leading his own movie the following year. The actor had also famously featured in Game of Thrones.

