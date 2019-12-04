Jason Momoa apologises to Chris Pratt for shaming his plastic water bottle usage

Aquaman star Jason Momoa publicly shamed Chris Pratt earlier on Instagram, when the latter posed with a single-use plastic water bottle in a promotion for Amazon fitness products.

However, after the news went viral, Momoa decided to apologise on the same platform to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

Momoa posted his apology along with a picture of himself and his two daughters with Chris Pratt taken at an earlier event.

He wrote, “'I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen (sic).”

Momoa added, “BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do... I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”

Mananalu is the Aquaman star’s water brand that is packaged in 100 percent recycled aluminum cans in order to reduce single-use plastic drinking bottles. The actor launched his line of branded water earlier in 2019.

The earlier issue arose first when Pratt shared a picture of himself during a workout, holding a plastic bottle of water in his hand.

Momoa commented on that post, “bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on.”