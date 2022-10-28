Movies

Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in and produce Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' series

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to develop "Black Rabbit" limited series for Netflix as executive producers.

The duo will also star in the one-hour show.

According to entertainment website Variety, Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the series.

Bateman will produce "Black Rabbit" via his and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films along with Law and Ben Jackson's Riff Raff Entertainment and Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures.

Details about the plot are currently under wraps.

Bateman has previously starred in Netflix's "Ozark" series, which concluded in April this year. He is also executive producing “Florida Man” for the streamer.


