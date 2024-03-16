ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Bateman, Jude Law team up for Netflix limited series 'Black Rabbit'

March 16, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

Bateman, who earlier headlined the streaming service’s critically acclaimed series ‘Ozark’, will also direct the first two episodes of ‘Black Rabbit’

PTI

Jason Bateman and Jude Law | Photo Credit: @jasonbatemanproductions, @judehlaw/Instagram

Streaming service Netflix has announced a new limited series starring and executive produced by actors Jason Bateman and Jude Law. Titled Black Rabbit, the show comes from creators Zach Baylin, best known for writing King Richard and Bob Marley: One Love, and Kate Susman, Netflix said in a press release.

Bateman, who earlier headlined the streaming service's critically acclaimed series Ozark, will also direct the first two episodes of Black Rabbit. The hour-long drama follows the owner of a New York City hotspot who allows his turbulent brother back into his life, opening the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built, as per the official logline.

Black Rabbit will also feature Succession actor Dagmara Dominczyk as well as Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor and Sope Dirisu. The series will be executive produced by Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films; Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment; Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures; Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy and David Bernon. It is the latest series to come out of Aggregate’s creative partnership with Netflix.

