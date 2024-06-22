ADVERTISEMENT

Jared Padalecki confirms return to Eric Kripke's 'The Boys' for final season

Published - June 22, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Jared Padalecki’s potential involvement also raises hopes for a reunion with his ‘Supernatural’ co-star Jensen Ackles, who portrayed Soldier Boy in season 3 of the series

ANI

Jared Padalecki  | Photo Credit: @jaredpadalecki/Instagram

Actor Jared Padalecki has enthusiastically accepted the invitation from Eric Kripke to join the cast of Prime Video's acclaimed series The Boys for its fifth and final season, marking a reunion between the actor and the creator of Supernatural.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Deadline, Padalecki expressed his eagerness to collaborate again with Kripke on a project he deeply cares about. Responding to the question about joining The Boys, Padalecki promptly affirmed, "The answer is yes."

‘The Boys’ Season 4 premiere review: Superhero abuse and election blues

"We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today," Padalecki disclosed. "I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever."

ADVERTISEMENT

Padalecki, who bids farewell to his role in the CW series Walker next week following its abrupt cancellation in May, emphasized his admiration for Kripke's creative vision and their longstanding professional relationship nurtured during their time on Supernatural.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with," Padalecki reflected in the interview with Deadline. "I adore him. I adore his humour. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can't wait," he added.

‘The Boys’ renewed for Season 5 at Prime Video

While The Boys season 5 is not scheduled to film until next year, Padalecki assured that he is ready and eager to jump back into Kripke's world whenever the call comes. Padalecki's potential involvement in The Boys also raises hopes for a reunion with his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who portrayed Soldier Boy in season 3 of the series and made appearances in the spinoff Gen V. Ackles' character hasn't appeared in season 4 of The Boys yet, but fans speculate about the possibility of a crossover reunion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US