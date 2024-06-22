GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jared Padalecki confirms return to Eric Kripke's 'The Boys' for final season

Jared Padalecki’s potential involvement also raises hopes for a reunion with his ‘Supernatural’ co-star Jensen Ackles, who portrayed Soldier Boy in season 3 of the series

Published - June 22, 2024 06:16 pm IST

ANI
Jared Padalecki 

Jared Padalecki  | Photo Credit: @jaredpadalecki/Instagram

Actor Jared Padalecki has enthusiastically accepted the invitation from Eric Kripke to join the cast of Prime Video's acclaimed series The Boys for its fifth and final season, marking a reunion between the actor and the creator of Supernatural.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Padalecki expressed his eagerness to collaborate again with Kripke on a project he deeply cares about. Responding to the question about joining The Boys, Padalecki promptly affirmed, "The answer is yes."

"We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today," Padalecki disclosed. "I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever."

Padalecki, who bids farewell to his role in the CW series Walker next week following its abrupt cancellation in May, emphasized his admiration for Kripke's creative vision and their longstanding professional relationship nurtured during their time on Supernatural.

"I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with," Padalecki reflected in the interview with Deadline. "I adore him. I adore his humour. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can't wait," he added.

While The Boys season 5 is not scheduled to film until next year, Padalecki assured that he is ready and eager to jump back into Kripke's world whenever the call comes. Padalecki's potential involvement in The Boys also raises hopes for a reunion with his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who portrayed Soldier Boy in season 3 of the series and made appearances in the spinoff Gen V. Ackles' character hasn't appeared in season 4 of The Boys yet, but fans speculate about the possibility of a crossover reunion.

