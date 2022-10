Jared Leto to play Karl Lagerfeld in upcoming biopic

Jared Leto. | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood star Jared Leto is all set to portray the role of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in his upcoming biopic. According to Variety, Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, was best known for his powerful role as the artistic director of Chanel. Apart from acting, the Oscar-winning actor, Jared Leto, will also produce the upcoming biopic along with Emma Ludbrook. The director of the film is not finalised yet.

As per Variety, Leto, in an interview with an American publication said, "Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years so both personally and professionally he was close to a number of people. I can say we are going to home in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life."

"Karl has always been an inspiration to me," Leto said in a statement. The actor described Lagerfeld as a "true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man." "When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be," Leto continued.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto was previously seen as Paolo Gucci in the film House of Gucci and received positive responses from the audience. He was last seen in Marvel's sci-fi action film Morbius which gathered mixed reviews from critics and audiences.