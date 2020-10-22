Movies

Jared Leto to play Joker again in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

Jared Leto as the Joker  

Oscar winner Jared Leto is once again coming back as iconic DC villain The Joker for the Snyder cut version of “Justice League.”

Warner Bros had recently announced that the original version of the movie, filmed by the filmmaker Zack Snyder prior to his departure from the project, will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto will reprise his role for Snyder’s reshot production.

The actor had played the iconic villain in David Ayer’s 2016 antihero ensemble “Suicide Squad.”

The project, officially titled “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, is being overseen by the streamer, which is financing the new round of shooting.

The movie will air as a four-episode event series next year.

Besides Leto, actors Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard are shooting for the project currently.

Meanwhile, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who served as producers of “Justice League”, are planning to remove their names from the Snyder cut.

The two were Warner Bros executives at the time of the theatrical release but have since left the studio and are not involved in the Snyder cut.

Berg and Johns were recently called by Fisher for enabling abuse and misconduct by filmmaker Joss Whedon on the set of the 2017 movie.

Comments
Related Articles

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor’s next film titled ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

‘Avengers’ actors assemble to defend Chris Pratt on Twitter

Sanjay Dutt on cancer: Happy to come out victorious from this battle

Mira Nair on ‘A Suitable Boy’: ‘Our past was real, truthful and prickly’

Four conservative values forms the backdrop of Akshara Haasan’s next film

‘Ours is a democracy that doesn’t understand freedom of speech and expression’: Saqib Saleem

‘Comedy Couple’ movie review: Romcom let down by unimaginative writing

Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Aranya’ eyes theatrical release

Kannada film buzz: ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ teaser, 'Petromax' shoot resumes

Son Heung-min interview: On Kane, Mourinho, and ‘All or Nothing’

Jake Gyllenhaal, Denis Villeneuve reunite for HBO series ‘The Son’

‘Fast and Furious’ series to end with two back-to-back sequels

The women of 'Mirzapur': Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi talk about the show’s second season

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, ‘Borat’ sequel and more

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ review: A gripping saga, shot artfully

Queer short film ‘Bodies of Desire’ delves into themes of intimacy, identity

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

Director Vishal Bhardwaj to develop film franchise based Agatha Christie’s works

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to collaborate on ‘Comedy of Errors’ adaptation ‘Cirkus’

25 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’: Shah Rukh Khan on the iconic film and looking ‘unconventional’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 12:03:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jared-leto-to-play-joker-again-in-zack-snyders-justice-league/article32915701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY