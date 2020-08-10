Jared Leto confirms he’s playing Andy Warhol in biopic

10 August 2020 15:18 IST

Actor-musician made the revelation in an Instagram post over the weekend, celebrating Warhol’s 92nd birth anniversary

Actor Jared Leto will be essaying the role of revered artist Andy Warhol in an upcoming biopic.

Leto made the revelation in an Instagram post over the weekend, celebrating Warhol’s 92nd birth anniversary.

“Yes it’s true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film. And so grateful and excited about the opportunity. Happy belated birthday Andy. We miss you and your genius,” the actor wrote alongside photographs of the artiste, who passed away in 1987 at the age of 58.

Advertising

Advertising

Warhol had a short yet extensive career, creating a lasting imprint on the international art world as well as American pop culture. He was the brain behind famous studio ‘The Factory’ in New York City and was known for his legendary gatherings that included artists, musicians, actors, and a varied cross-section of sexual orientations, working in a liberating space.

The multi-hyphenated personality produced and managed experimental band The Velvet Underground and also created a series of controversial paintings that depicted everything from Campbell’s soup cans to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Leto, who is known for undergoing complete transformation for his characters, will next be seen playing comic book character Michael Morbius in the thriller Morbius.