ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese director Hikari to helm comedy-drama movie ‘Rental Family’

November 17, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

‘Rental Family’ will soon start principal photography in Japan

PTI

Hikari | Photo Credit: Hikari Films

Japanese filmmaker Hikari will direct a new comedy-drama film for Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures.

According to Variety, the studio has picked up the rights to the project, titled Rental Family, which has a script by Hikari and Stephen Blahut.

Hikari, most recently directed three episodes of Netflix's critically acclaimed series Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, will also produce the project.

ALSO READ
‘Beef’ series review: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun throw an irresistible petty party

Rental Family follows a down-and-out actor living in Tokyo, who is hired as a token American guy for a Japanese rental family company, leading him on an unexpected journey of self-discovery through the roles he plays in other people’s lives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will be produced by Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen as well as Shin Yamaguchi. Rental Family will soon start principal photography in Japan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US