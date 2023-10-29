‘Japan’ trailer: Karthi plays a notorious, eccentric thief in Raju Murugan’s heist comedy

October 29, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The trailer of actor Karthi’s upcoming heist comedy, Japan, was released by the makers on Saturday. The film, Karthi’s 25th, is written and directed by Raju Murugan.

The trailer begins with a voiceover from Karthi’s character, Japan, who narrates a story about a small fish in the ocean that dug a hole for its mother. “There began its hunt. It started to dig many such holes, one for a crab, one for a scorpion, one for a crocodile, and so on. Soon, it lost count of the number of holes it had dug, and the small fish grew up to become a huge whale,” he says.

Meanwhile, we are shown glimpses of how he, from a small-time thief, grows up to become a notorious robber, one who swindles away with Rs 200 crores of jewels that belong to a politician. When pushed against a wall by law enforcement, Japan has to fight his way out. Japan is reportedly based on a real-life notorious thief who was involved in several robberies in Tamil Nadu and Chennai.

The film also stars Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, Vijay Milton, and Jithan Ramesh in pivotal roles. With music scored by G V Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by S Ravi Varman and editing by S Philomin Raj.

Produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabu under their Dream Warrior Pictures banner, Japan is set to hit the screens this Diwali.

