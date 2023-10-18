ADVERTISEMENT

‘Japan’ teaser: Karthi gives the police a run for their money

October 18, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Directed by Raju Murugan, ‘Japan’is Karthi’s 25th film, and the heist comedy is set to release on Diwali this year

The Hindu Bureau

Karthi in ‘Japan’ | Photo Credit: Dream Warrior Pictures/YouTube

The teaser of Japan, starring Karthi, is out. The film is written and directed by Raju Murugan, and produced by S R Prakash Prabhu and S R Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Japan is Karthi’s 25th film.

ALSO READ
Karthi and Arvind Swami team up for ‘96’ director Premkumar’s next

The teaser opens with the police being upset about a robbery of worth Rs 200 crore in Chennai. Cops suspect that the culprit is the titular character Japan (essayed by Karthi), who is a robber with a signature style. Police officers from four states are out to nab him, making Japan one of the most-wanted thieves of the country.

Karthi, as Japan, is seen leading a flashy lifestyle. Sporting a distinct hairstyle, his character is always surrounded by gold, women and money. The film is reported to be based on a real-life notorious thief who was involved in several robberies in Tamil Nadu and Chennai.

ALSO READ:‘Sardar’ movie review: Karthi is enjoyable in this generic and message-heavy thriller

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser gives a hint of Japan being a heist thriller with comic elements. The film also stars Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, Vijay Milton, Jithan Ramesh and others. G V Prakash Kumar is the music composer while S Ravi Varman is the cinematographer of the movie. S Philomin Raj is the editor. Japan is set to hit the screens this Diwali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US