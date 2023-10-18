HamberMenu
‘Japan’ teaser: Karthi gives the police a run for their money

Directed by Raju Murugan, ‘Japan’is Karthi’s 25th film, and the heist comedy is set to release on Diwali this year

October 18, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karthi in ‘Japan’

Karthi in ‘Japan’ | Photo Credit: Dream Warrior Pictures/YouTube

The teaser of Japan, starring Karthi, is out. The film is written and directed by Raju Murugan, and produced by S R Prakash Prabhu and S R Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Japan is Karthi’s 25th film.

The teaser opens with the police being upset about a robbery of worth Rs 200 crore in Chennai. Cops suspect that the culprit is the titular character Japan (essayed by Karthi), who is a robber with a signature style. Police officers from four states are out to nab him, making Japan one of the most-wanted thieves of the country.

Karthi, as Japan, is seen leading a flashy lifestyle. Sporting a distinct hairstyle, his character is always surrounded by gold, women and money. The film is reported to be based on a real-life notorious thief who was involved in several robberies in Tamil Nadu and Chennai.

The teaser gives a hint of Japan being a heist thriller with comic elements. The film also stars Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, Vijay Milton, Jithan Ramesh and others. G V Prakash Kumar is the music composer while S Ravi Varman is the cinematographer of the movie. S Philomin Raj is the editor. Japan is set to hit the screens this Diwali.

