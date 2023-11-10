ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ to release in April 2024

November 10, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The upcoming drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ featuring Janhvi

PTI

Janhvi Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer “Mr And Mrs Mahi” is set to release theatrically on April 19, 2024, the makers announced.

The upcoming drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" featuring Janhvi.

Karan Johar of Dharma Productions shared the news of the film's release date on Instagram.

"It’s all heart and more, that makes a magical story ‘pitch-er perfect’! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 19th April, 2024,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

“Mr And Mrs Mahi” marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi after the 2021 horror comedy “Roohi”.

The film is produced by Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

