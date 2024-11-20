 />
Janhvi Kapoor gives a shoutout to Nayanthara’s docu-series; calls it her ‘morning inspiration’

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the ‘Devara’ actress shared a poster from the docu-series featuring a wedding photo of Nayanthara with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan

Published - November 20, 2024 12:27 pm IST

PTI
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo Credit: PTI

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently ventured into the South Indian film industry with her debut movie Devara alongside Jr NTR, has given a major shout-out to Nayanthara’s newly released docu-series, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ review: A self-made superstar’s imperfect yet heartfelt tribute to love

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Devara actress shared a poster from the docu-series featuring a wedding photo of Nayanthara with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Alongside the poster, Janhvi added a caption applauding the series. Calling it her “morning inspiration,” Janhvi wrote, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman,” followed by a red heart emoji.

A screengrab from Nayanthara’s Instagram Stories

A screengrab from Nayanthara’s Instagram Stories | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @nayanthara

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale premiered on Netflix on November 18, coinciding with Nayanthara’s birthday. The docu-series offers fans an intimate look into Nayanthara’s life, covering her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a cinematic icon. It features heartfelt anecdotes from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as insights from her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara reveals she was ‘told to quit cinema’, opens up about past relationships in ‘Beyond the Fairytale’

The series also showcases glimpses of Nayanthara’s illustrious career and her extravagant wedding with Vignesh Shivan, which was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan and Mani Ratnam.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’: Dhanush’s former co-stars, including Shruti Haasan, Parvathy and Nazriya, extend support to Nayanthara

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently sparked industry-wide discussion with an open letter addressed to actor Dhanush. In the letter, which she posted on Saturday, the actress accused Dhanush of harboring a personal grudge against her and her husband. She alleged it was a “low” move for Dhanush to demand ₹10 crore for using a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

