Janelle Monae joins untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry musical project

May 03, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The upcoming musical by Michel Gondry and Pharrell Williams for Universal Pictures has gained another star, Janelle Monae.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monae has joined the cast of the untitled period feature, which focuses on coming-of-age. The film already boasts a talented lineup including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, and Missy Elliott.

The movie, set in Virginia Beach in 1977, is based on Atlantis Apartments, the area where Williams spent his childhood. Gondry is directing the musical, with a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson.

Monae has starred in films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Antebellum, Hidden Figures and Moonlight, and also appeared in the TV series Homecoming. She's a successful musician too, with her album The Age of Pleasure earning a Grammy nomination for album of the year.

Gondry's directorial credits include Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep, Be Kind Rewind, and The Green Hornet, as well as the music documentary Dave Chappelle's Block Party. He won an Oscar for his work on the script of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.