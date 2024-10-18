GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jane Fonda to receive 2025 SAG Life Achievement Award, says “deeply honoured and humbled”

The award will be given to Fonda at the 31st SAG Awards on February 23, 2025

Published - October 18, 2024 03:40 pm IST

ANI
FILE - Actor Jane Fonda arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Book Club” on May 6, 2018.

FILE - Actor Jane Fonda arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Book Club” on May 6, 2018. | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be bestowed with the highest honour at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Fonda, 87, will be the 60th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, said SAG-AFTRA.

The award will be given to her at the 31st SAG Awards on February 23, 2025. She said in a statement that she is “deeply honoured and humbled” by the recognition. “I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honour like the one bestowed on you by your peers,” she added.

“SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come,” she said in a statement.

Jane Fonda, Alan Cumming, Prince to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025
FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of “Grace and Frankie,” on April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.

FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of “Grace and Frankie,” on April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

The SAG Life Achievement Award is given to actors “for outstanding achievement in fostering the best ideals of the acting profession,” according to a press release. Barbra Streisand was honoured at the 2024 SAG Awards in February, while Sally Field and Helen Mirren received it at the 2023 and 2022 events, respectively.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called Fonda “a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion.”

“We honour Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created,” Drescher shared in a statement, adding, “Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry.”

Fonda was recently seen on the big screen in 2023’s sports comedy 80 for Brady and Book Club: The Next Chapter; she also appeared in Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 film This Is Me... Now, reported People.


