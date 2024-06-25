ADVERTISEMENT

Jane Fonda, Alan Cumming, Prince to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025

Published - June 25, 2024 05:21 pm IST

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced its star-studded class of 2025, including Jane Fonda, Fran Drescher, and the late Prince

The Hindu Bureau

Jane Fonda. | Photo Credit: AP

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to honour the star-studded class of 2025. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced next year’s selections to receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard’s storied walk, reported Deadline.

Jane Fonda, Fran Drescher, Alan Cumming and the late Prince are among the ones to receive the star in 2025. The other 2025 motion picture honorees are John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Nia Long, Lisa LIu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz.

Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the television honorees. The names were announced in a live press conference by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s president Steven Nissen.

“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” said chairman Peter Roth. The Chamber’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel selected the new honorees, who were then ratified by its Board of Directors, reported Deadline.

