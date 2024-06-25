GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jane Fonda, Alan Cumming, Prince to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced its star-studded class of 2025, including Jane Fonda, Fran Drescher, and the late Prince

Published - June 25, 2024 05:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jane Fonda.

Jane Fonda. | Photo Credit: AP

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to honour the star-studded class of 2025. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced next year’s selections to receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard’s storied walk, reported Deadline.

Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo

Jane Fonda, Fran Drescher, Alan Cumming and the late Prince are among the ones to receive the star in 2025. The other 2025 motion picture honorees are John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Nia Long, Lisa LIu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz.

Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the television honorees. The names were announced in a live press conference by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s president Steven Nissen.

ALSO READ:Ryan Coogler set to produce Prince jukebox musical

“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” said chairman Peter Roth. The Chamber’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel selected the new honorees, who were then ratified by its Board of Directors, reported Deadline.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.