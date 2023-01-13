HamberMenu
‘Jane’: First look, premiere date, and cast of Apple TV+ series unveiled

Inspired by the works of Dr. Jane Goodall, the ten-episode series premieres on Apple TV+ on April 14

January 13, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Jane’

First look poster of ‘Jane’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today unveiled the first look, launch date, and cast of its upcoming ten-episode mission-driven series Jane. Made especially for kids and families, the series is inspired by the works of Dr. Jane Goodall.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard, the chimpanzee, on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The cast also includes Tamara Almeida, Dan Abromovici, newcomer Jazz Allen, and Sam Marra.

In a statement, Goodall said that she is excited to partner with Apple and Sinking Ship on Jane. “The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference,” it read.

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, the live-action/CGI blended series is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produced alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

Jane premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+. This marks the second Apple Original series to be produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment after Ghostwriter.

