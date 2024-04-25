Jane Campion to receive Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno Film Festival

April 25, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Oscar-winning director Jane Campion will be honoured with the Pardo d’Onore Manor Award for lifetime achievement at this year's Locarno Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New Zealand-born filmmaker will receive the tribute on August 16 during the 77th edition of the festival.

The prestigious gala, to be held in Switzerland's Locarno, will commence on August 7 and will conclude on August 17.

Two of Campion's films An Angel at My Table (1990) and 1993 Palme d’Or winning global breakthrough The Piano will be screened at the festival; these films have been handpicked by the 69-year-old director.

Campion, who won the Best Director Oscar forThe Power of the Dog in 2022, will also be a part of the panel discussion on the closing day.

In the past, filmmakers including Agnes Varda, Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog, Kelly Reichardt, and Harmony Korine have been feted with the Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno.

