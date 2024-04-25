GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jane Campion to receive Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno Film Festival

The prestigious gala, to be held in Switzerland’s Locarno, will commence on August 7 and will conclude on August 17

April 25, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

PTI
Jane Campion poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

Jane Campion poses with her Oscar in the photo room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Oscar-winning director Jane Campion will be honoured with the Pardo d’Onore Manor Award for lifetime achievement at this year's Locarno Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New Zealand-born filmmaker will receive the tribute on August 16 during the 77th edition of the festival.

The prestigious gala, to be held in Switzerland's Locarno, will commence on August 7 and will conclude on August 17.

‘The Power of the Dog’ movie review: A complex meditation on what it means to be a man

Two of Campion's films An Angel at My Table (1990) and 1993 Palme d’Or winning global breakthrough The Piano will be screened at the festival; these films have been handpicked by the 69-year-old director.

Campion, who won the Best Director Oscar forThe Power of the Dog in 2022, will also be a part of the panel discussion on the closing day.

In the past, filmmakers including Agnes Varda, Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog, Kelly Reichardt, and Harmony Korine have been feted with the Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.