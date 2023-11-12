HamberMenu
Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan reunite after 20 years

The two actors are all set to reunite for a sequel to their 2003 film ‘Freaky Friday’

November 12, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

ANI
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan | Photo Credit: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

We had earlier reported that American actor and film producer Jamie Lee Curtis and actor Lindsay Lohan are all set to reunite after 20 years for a sequel to their 2003 film Freaky Friday. On Sunday, Curtis confirmed the same on Instagram.

Curtis shared a glimpse of their reunion with a sweet photo of the actors smiling as they looked straight into the camera.

When speaking to People in November 2022, the Oscar winner said there was "a lot of good talk going on" about a sequel to the 2003 Disney film and opened up about her interest in wanting to work with Lohan again.

"There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are," she said.

In a joint interview with The New York Times, Lohan confirmed that she and Curtis are both open to the possibility of doing a sequel and said they are "leaving it in the hands that be."

"We would only make something that people would absolutely adore," she added. Although the original picture was released 20 years ago, the two have maintained a close friendship. Curtis sent the pair a collection of children's books after Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed their son Luai in July. She also congratulated the new mom on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of the two.

