Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and 'recuperating', says daughter

May 13, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, who experienced a medical complication a month ago and was admitted to a hospital, is back home and recuperating. Foxx's daughter Corrine said he has been out of the medical facility for weeks.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!," Corrine wrote on her Instagram Story.

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was shooting for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta. The film reunites Foxx with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year break from acting before Foxx convinced her for the action comedy. It is directed by Seth Gordon and also features Glenn Close.