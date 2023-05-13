HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and 'recuperating', says daughter

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx was shooting for a Netflix film ‘Back In Action’ when he was hospitalised with a medical complication a month ago

May 13, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 12:26 pm IST

PTI
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, who experienced a medical complication a month ago and was admitted to a hospital, is back home and recuperating. Foxx's daughter Corrine said he has been out of the medical facility for weeks.

ALSO READ
Jamie Foxx to portray Mike Tyson in new series ‘Tyson’

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!," Corrine wrote on her Instagram Story.

ALSO READ:‘Air’ movie review: Ben Affleck shoots Matt Damon into MVP territory

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was shooting for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta. The film reunites Foxx with Cameron Diaz, who took an eight-year break from acting before Foxx convinced her for the action comedy. It is directed by Seth Gordon and also features Glenn Close.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.