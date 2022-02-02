Jamie Dornan joins Gal Gadot in ‘Heart of Stone’

Tom Harper will helm the movie from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder

Actor Jamie Dornan, whose performance in “Belfast” is generating Oscar buzz, has boarded the cast of the international spy thriller “Heart of Stone”.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star joins previously announced ensemble member Gal Gadot in the film which hails from Netflix and Skydance, reported Variety.

Tom Harper, known for Amazon’s “The Aeronauts”, will helm the movie from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Plot details surrounding the story are being kept under wraps.

“Heart of Stone” is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano via their Pilot Wave.

Patty Whitcher serves as an executive producer, alongside Harper and Rucka.

Dornan is receiving acclaim for his role of Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical directorial “Belfast”. The actor has been nominated for best supporting actor Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards.

He is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the film’s ensemble cast, including Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds and Colin Morgan.

Dornan will next be seen in the HBO Max series “The Tourist”, premiering next month.